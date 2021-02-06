 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Mason City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -18.49. We'll see a low temperature of -15 degrees today. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News