Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -18.49. We'll see a low temperature of -15 degrees today. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.