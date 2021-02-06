It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -18.49. We'll see a low temperature of -15 degrees today. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 16.95. Expect a drastic dr…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -7.21. We'll see a low tem…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted.…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 14.37. A 10-degree l…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.88. We'll see a l…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 m…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with…
For the drive home in Mason City: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. S…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 19.78. 15 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.36. We'll see a l…