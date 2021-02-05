 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -7.21. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

