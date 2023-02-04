Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Mason City, IA
