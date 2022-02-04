Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11. -11 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.