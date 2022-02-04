It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11. -11 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 28-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Expect a drastic drop…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18. 11 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. -9 degrees is today's l…