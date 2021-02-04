 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 16.95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Mason City, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

