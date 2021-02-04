It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 16.95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Mason City, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.36. We'll see a l…
For the drive home in Mason City: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. S…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.91. We'll see a…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 14.37. A 10-degree l…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted.…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Overcast. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day t…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.88. We'll see a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Considerable cloudiness. Low 12F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundl…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 19.78. 15 degrees is today…