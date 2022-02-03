It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. Today's forecasted low temperature is -13 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Mason City, IA
