Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 8:51 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

