It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's going to be a true wintry mess across Iowa Wednesday and Wednesday night. Find out how much ice and snow are still to come and when the w…
The freezing rain, sleet, and snow are almost gone, but temperatures are going to drop this afternoon and a frigid, breezy night is expected a…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Today's weather …
Not much going on in Iowa Tuesday or Tuesday night. That changes for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet, and s…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…