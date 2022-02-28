Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Mason City, IA
