Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. …
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 28 degrees is to…
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Exp…
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 21-degree low is fore…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 20-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in toda…
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Mason City's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Temp…
This evening's outlook for Mason City: Mainly clear skies. Low near 0F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with te…