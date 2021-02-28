Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.