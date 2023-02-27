Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.