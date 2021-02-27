Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.