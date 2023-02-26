Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's going to be a true wintry mess across Iowa Wednesday and Wednesday night. Find out how much ice and snow are still to come and when the w…
Not much going on in Iowa Tuesday or Tuesday night. That changes for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet, and s…
The freezing rain, sleet, and snow are almost gone, but temperatures are going to drop this afternoon and a frigid, breezy night is expected a…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Today's weather …
A look at blowing snow, snow-covered roads that created slick conditions and snowplows trying to keep the roads as clear as possible on Thursd…