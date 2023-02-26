Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.