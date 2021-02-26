 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 12:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

