It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -6 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.