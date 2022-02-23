It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Mason City, IA
