It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A look at blowing snow, snow-covered roads that created slick conditions and snowplows trying to keep the roads as clear as possible on Thursd…
Not much going on in Iowa Tuesday or Tuesday night. That changes for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet, and s…
Not much going on during the day Wednesday, but looking snowy for many tonight and Thursday. Track the activity hour by hour and see how much …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect p…
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…