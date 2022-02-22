It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Mason City, IA
