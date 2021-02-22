Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 20-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in toda…
For the drive home in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low -19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with tem…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 3. We'll see a low tempera…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. A 0-degree low is forec…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It m…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 16. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 14. -3 degrees is today's…