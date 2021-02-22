Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.