It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph.