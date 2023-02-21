It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Mason City, IA
