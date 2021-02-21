Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 20-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.