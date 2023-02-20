The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on during the day Wednesday, but looking snowy for many tonight and Thursday. Track the activity hour by hour and see how much …
A look at blowing snow, snow-covered roads that created slick conditions and snowplows trying to keep the roads as clear as possible on Thursd…
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect p…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 14 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…