Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mason City area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

