It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. -9 degrees is today's low. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Mason City, IA
