 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Mason City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 19.78. 15 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News