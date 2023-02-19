Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Mason City, IA
