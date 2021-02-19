It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 16. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -9. We'll see a low temperature of -20 degrees today. Sunday's …
This evening in Mason City: Snow flurries and snow showers. Low -9F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than…
For the drive home in Mason City: A mostly clear sky. Low -19F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with tem…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 3. We'll see a low tempera…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. A 0-degree low is forec…
This evening in Mason City: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Record low temperatures expected. Low near -20F. Winds N…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. -15 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -6. -19 degrees is today'…
This evening in Mason City: A few clouds from time to time. Low near -15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time ind…