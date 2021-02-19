Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 16. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.