Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Mason City, IA
