It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 14. -3 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Mason City, IA
