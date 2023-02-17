It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Not much going on during the day Wednesday, but looking snowy for many tonight and Thursday. Track the activity hour by hour and see how much …
A look at blowing snow, snow-covered roads that created slick conditions and snowplows trying to keep the roads as clear as possible on Thursd…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 14 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also clou…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degree…