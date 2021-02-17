 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. A 0-degree low is forecasted. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

