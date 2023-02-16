It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.