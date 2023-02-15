It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 14 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Mason City, with winds reaching 29 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Mason City, IA
