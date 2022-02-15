Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Mason City, IA
