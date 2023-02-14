Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Mason City, IA
