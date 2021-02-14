 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Mason City, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -9. We'll see a low temperature of -20 degrees today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News