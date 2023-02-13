The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degree…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Expect peri…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degr…