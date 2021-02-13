Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. -15 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
