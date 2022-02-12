It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. A -2-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Mason City, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Expect a drastic drop…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 13 degrees is today's low. W…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. 32 degrees is today's lo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Tuesday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Lo…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.