Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -16.7. We'll see a low temperature of -9 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

