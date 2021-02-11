 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -15.67. -10 degrees is today's low. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 10:00 AM CST. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

