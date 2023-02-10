It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Mason City, IA
