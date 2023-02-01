It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Mason City, IA
