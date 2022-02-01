It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Mason City, IA
