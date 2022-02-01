 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News