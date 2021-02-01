It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 14.37. A 10-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Mason City, IA
