Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Mason City, IA

It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

