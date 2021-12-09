 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News