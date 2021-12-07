Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.