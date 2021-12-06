It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 6-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Mason City, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Mason City, IA
