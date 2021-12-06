 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Mason City, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 6-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Mason City, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News