Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Mason City, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.